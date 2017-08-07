All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:38 PM

8704 Greatpine Ln

8704 Greatpine Ln N
Location

8704 Greatpine Ln N, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e94904d058 ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Open floor plan end unit townhouse. Inside walk in laundry room with storage cabinets. Walk-in closets in master bedroom. Vaulted ceiling bamboo floors in living room. Large family room adjacent to living room. French doors leading out to private back yard from family room. Outside attached storage area. Carpet Large Backyard Plenty Of Storage Tile Flooring Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8704 Greatpine Ln have any available units?
8704 Greatpine Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8704 Greatpine Ln have?
Some of 8704 Greatpine Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8704 Greatpine Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8704 Greatpine Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8704 Greatpine Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8704 Greatpine Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8704 Greatpine Ln offer parking?
No, 8704 Greatpine Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8704 Greatpine Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8704 Greatpine Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8704 Greatpine Ln have a pool?
No, 8704 Greatpine Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8704 Greatpine Ln have accessible units?
No, 8704 Greatpine Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8704 Greatpine Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8704 Greatpine Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

