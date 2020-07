Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8f4118f0ac ----

Nice home on circle drive located on the pond. Fresh paint throughout. First floor has living room with fireplace, dining room, large kitchen with plenty of space for breakfast table, plus bonus room. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and 2 baths. Back patio with views of the pond; two car garage with automatic opener. Nice community pool.



Application Fee: $50 per person

Lease Admin Fee: $75



Community Pool