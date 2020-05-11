All apartments in Jacksonville
8657 Greatpine Lane West

8657 Great Pine Court · No Longer Available
Location

8657 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*2 bedrooms with 2 full bathroom flat
•Living and dining area combo
•Ceramic tile entry, kitchen and bathrooms, new vinyl plank in living room and new carpet in the bedrooms
•Kitchen includes all black appliances, pantry closet and breakfast/pass thru bar into dining area
•Both bedrooms have walk-in closet
•Master bathroom has walk-in shower
•Split bedroom arrangement
•Screened back patio
•Washer and dryer included
•Fenced back yard
•Garage

•Pest control and lawn maintenance included in rent

•Close to shopping, I-295, Orange Park, NAS Jax

NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
' Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8657 Greatpine Lane West have any available units?
8657 Greatpine Lane West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8657 Greatpine Lane West have?
Some of 8657 Greatpine Lane West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8657 Greatpine Lane West currently offering any rent specials?
8657 Greatpine Lane West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8657 Greatpine Lane West pet-friendly?
Yes, 8657 Greatpine Lane West is pet friendly.
Does 8657 Greatpine Lane West offer parking?
Yes, 8657 Greatpine Lane West offers parking.
Does 8657 Greatpine Lane West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8657 Greatpine Lane West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8657 Greatpine Lane West have a pool?
No, 8657 Greatpine Lane West does not have a pool.
Does 8657 Greatpine Lane West have accessible units?
No, 8657 Greatpine Lane West does not have accessible units.
Does 8657 Greatpine Lane West have units with dishwashers?
No, 8657 Greatpine Lane West does not have units with dishwashers.

