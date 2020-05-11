8657 Greatpine Lane West

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets carpet

*2 bedrooms with 2 full bathroom flat

•Living and dining area combo

•Ceramic tile entry, kitchen and bathrooms, new vinyl plank in living room and new carpet in the bedrooms

•Kitchen includes all black appliances, pantry closet and breakfast/pass thru bar into dining area

•Both bedrooms have walk-in closet

•Master bathroom has walk-in shower

•Split bedroom arrangement

•Screened back patio

•Washer and dryer included

•Fenced back yard

•Garage



•Pest control and lawn maintenance included in rent



•Close to shopping, I-295, Orange Park, NAS Jax



NOTE:

?? Security deposit amount may vary

' Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.