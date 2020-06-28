All apartments in Jacksonville
8653 WALDEN RD
Last updated October 28 2019 at 11:40 PM

8653 WALDEN RD

8653 Walden Rd E · No Longer Available
Location

8653 Walden Rd E, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Settlers Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Perfect 2/1 with upgraded renovations. Large porch to relax on. Spacious yard and exterior storage spaceCutting of lawn included in rent.. *Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.This is a duplex and the property for rent is on the left side. Please do not disturb the residents on the right hand side.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8653 WALDEN RD have any available units?
8653 WALDEN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8653 WALDEN RD have?
Some of 8653 WALDEN RD's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8653 WALDEN RD currently offering any rent specials?
8653 WALDEN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8653 WALDEN RD pet-friendly?
No, 8653 WALDEN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8653 WALDEN RD offer parking?
Yes, 8653 WALDEN RD offers parking.
Does 8653 WALDEN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8653 WALDEN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8653 WALDEN RD have a pool?
No, 8653 WALDEN RD does not have a pool.
Does 8653 WALDEN RD have accessible units?
No, 8653 WALDEN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8653 WALDEN RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8653 WALDEN RD does not have units with dishwashers.
