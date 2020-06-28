8653 WALDEN RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Perfect 2/1 with upgraded renovations. Large porch to relax on. Spacious yard and exterior storage spaceCutting of lawn included in rent.. *Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.This is a duplex and the property for rent is on the left side. Please do not disturb the residents on the right hand side.