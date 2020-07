Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely stunning, completely remodeled, everyone will want to live here rental, available May 1. The kitchen literally took our breath away, and the clawfoot tub in the bathroom just needs a glass of wine and some bath salts and you will not get out of it until you're a wrinkled mess. Quiet street on a preserve lot. Interior designed by a professional designer.