Home
Jacksonville, FL
8621 MC GLOTHLIN ST
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:14 PM
8621 MC GLOTHLIN ST
8621 Mcglothlin Street
No Longer Available
Location
8621 Mcglothlin Street, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
New tile in bedrooms. Tile thruout house. inside washer/dryer hookup. Freshly painted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8621 MC GLOTHLIN ST have any available units?
8621 MC GLOTHLIN ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 8621 MC GLOTHLIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
8621 MC GLOTHLIN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8621 MC GLOTHLIN ST pet-friendly?
No, 8621 MC GLOTHLIN ST is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8621 MC GLOTHLIN ST offer parking?
Yes, 8621 MC GLOTHLIN ST offers parking.
Does 8621 MC GLOTHLIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8621 MC GLOTHLIN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8621 MC GLOTHLIN ST have a pool?
No, 8621 MC GLOTHLIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 8621 MC GLOTHLIN ST have accessible units?
No, 8621 MC GLOTHLIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 8621 MC GLOTHLIN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 8621 MC GLOTHLIN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8621 MC GLOTHLIN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 8621 MC GLOTHLIN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
