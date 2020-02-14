8614 DERRY DR

Amenities

walk in closets pool ice maker bathtub range oven

Unit Amenities bathtub ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Come see this beautiful home in the Watermill Subdivision. Freshly painted and new flooring throughout., excellent condition 4/2 with office space. This home has one of the best lay out you can find. Spacious living and dining area. Eat in kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets and a good size pantry. Oversize owners suite with double entry door and tray ceiling, garden tub, double sink, walk in shower, private water closet and two walk in closets. This split floor plan boasts three additional bedrooms and an alcove study/office area. Ideal layout. Call now to schedule a viewing of this beautiful and spacious home. , we will be glad to assist you!