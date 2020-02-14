All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8614 DERRY DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8614 DERRY DR
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

8614 DERRY DR

8614 Derry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8614 Derry Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
ice maker
bathtub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Come see this beautiful home in the Watermill Subdivision. Freshly painted and new flooring throughout., excellent condition 4/2 with office space. This home has one of the best lay out you can find. Spacious living and dining area. Eat in kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets and a good size pantry. Oversize owners suite with double entry door and tray ceiling, garden tub, double sink, walk in shower, private water closet and two walk in closets. This split floor plan boasts three additional bedrooms and an alcove study/office area. Ideal layout. Call now to schedule a viewing of this beautiful and spacious home. , we will be glad to assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8614 DERRY DR have any available units?
8614 DERRY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8614 DERRY DR have?
Some of 8614 DERRY DR's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8614 DERRY DR currently offering any rent specials?
8614 DERRY DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8614 DERRY DR pet-friendly?
No, 8614 DERRY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8614 DERRY DR offer parking?
No, 8614 DERRY DR does not offer parking.
Does 8614 DERRY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8614 DERRY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8614 DERRY DR have a pool?
Yes, 8614 DERRY DR has a pool.
Does 8614 DERRY DR have accessible units?
No, 8614 DERRY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8614 DERRY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8614 DERRY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia