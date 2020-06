Amenities

patio / balcony pool fireplace

Nice 4/2 in Bridgeview @ Watermill. Features include a formal living and dining room, family room with fireplace, large eat in kitchen and a split bedroom floorplan. Enjoy cookouts on the oversized patio. Close to everything! Sorry, no pets. Tenant responsible for $100 lease prep fee to be paid at move in.