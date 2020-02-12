All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

8548 Tower Falls Dr.

8548 Tower Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8548 Tower Falls Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Ready Now Cornerstone of Watermill Townhome - Fresh Paint, New vinyl flooring downstairs, this large 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome offers a great open living space downstairs with half bath, 2 car garage. Upstairs has the 3 bedrooms, two full baths and private laundry room. Connections only, renter supplies own equipement. Plus you get a great wooded view from sliding glass doors into the small unfenced patio and open common lawn area. Good news, the HOA takes care of the lawn for you.

Enjoy all the Watermill amenities including community pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and other sports fields. Easy access to Oakleaf shop center and everything it has to offer a resident. Walk or Drive to grocery shop.

This townhome is rent ready now so, please call to schedule your showing!!

(RLNE2699684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8548 Tower Falls Dr. have any available units?
8548 Tower Falls Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8548 Tower Falls Dr. have?
Some of 8548 Tower Falls Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8548 Tower Falls Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8548 Tower Falls Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8548 Tower Falls Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 8548 Tower Falls Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8548 Tower Falls Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8548 Tower Falls Dr. offers parking.
Does 8548 Tower Falls Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8548 Tower Falls Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8548 Tower Falls Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 8548 Tower Falls Dr. has a pool.
Does 8548 Tower Falls Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8548 Tower Falls Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8548 Tower Falls Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8548 Tower Falls Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
