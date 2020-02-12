8548 Tower Falls Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage pool tennis court clubhouse

Ready Now Cornerstone of Watermill Townhome - Fresh Paint, New vinyl flooring downstairs, this large 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome offers a great open living space downstairs with half bath, 2 car garage. Upstairs has the 3 bedrooms, two full baths and private laundry room. Connections only, renter supplies own equipement. Plus you get a great wooded view from sliding glass doors into the small unfenced patio and open common lawn area. Good news, the HOA takes care of the lawn for you.



Enjoy all the Watermill amenities including community pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and other sports fields. Easy access to Oakleaf shop center and everything it has to offer a resident. Walk or Drive to grocery shop.



This townhome is rent ready now so, please call to schedule your showing!!



(RLNE2699684)