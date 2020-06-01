8547 Pineverde Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

You'll want to call this 2 bedroom, 2 bath HOME when you see the charm! This recently renovated home includes fresh paint, tile and laminate wood floors for easy clean-up, updated appliances with washer and dryer INCLUDED! The high ceilings in the living area provide a spacious open environment that opens up to a fantastic screened in back porch. Master suite with cut out that over looks the living area. You'll fall in love when you see it! Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee.