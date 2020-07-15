All apartments in Jacksonville
8545 English Oak Drive

8545 English Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8545 English Oak Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to major highways, beaches, and Orange Park Mall!

Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks & Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, LED Lighting, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, Patio, and Two Car Garage. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8545 English Oak Drive have any available units?
8545 English Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8545 English Oak Drive have?
Some of 8545 English Oak Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8545 English Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8545 English Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8545 English Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8545 English Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8545 English Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8545 English Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 8545 English Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8545 English Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8545 English Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 8545 English Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8545 English Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 8545 English Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8545 English Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8545 English Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
