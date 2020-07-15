8545 English Oak Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage key fob access

Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!



3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to major highways, beaches, and Orange Park Mall!



Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks & Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, LED Lighting, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, Patio, and Two Car Garage. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.