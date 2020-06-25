Amenities

8539 W Gate Parkway #1713 Available 05/07/19 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom condo located in Villa Medcini off Gate Parkway - You are going to love living in this one of a kind condo. Villa Medcini is privately gated community with lush landscaping, four lakes, a fountain, sun deck and a resort style swimming pool. The interior of the condo has Italian architecture, private screened patio, and nine foot ceilings. This home has ceramic tile flooring in foyer, kitchen, laundry, and baths. The kitchen comes equipped with granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances and loads of cabinet space.You will enjoy three large bedrooms, split floor plan and two full baths. Full size washer and dryer. Close to restaurants, stores and short trip to the beaches. Call today for more information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2974541)