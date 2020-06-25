All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8539 W Gate Parkway #1713.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8539 W Gate Parkway #1713
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

8539 W Gate Parkway #1713

8539 W Gate Pkwy 1713 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Secret Cove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8539 W Gate Pkwy 1713, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
8539 W Gate Parkway #1713 Available 05/07/19 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom condo located in Villa Medcini off Gate Parkway - You are going to love living in this one of a kind condo. Villa Medcini is privately gated community with lush landscaping, four lakes, a fountain, sun deck and a resort style swimming pool. The interior of the condo has Italian architecture, private screened patio, and nine foot ceilings. This home has ceramic tile flooring in foyer, kitchen, laundry, and baths. The kitchen comes equipped with granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances and loads of cabinet space.You will enjoy three large bedrooms, split floor plan and two full baths. Full size washer and dryer. Close to restaurants, stores and short trip to the beaches. Call today for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2974541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8539 W Gate Parkway #1713 have any available units?
8539 W Gate Parkway #1713 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8539 W Gate Parkway #1713 have?
Some of 8539 W Gate Parkway #1713's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8539 W Gate Parkway #1713 currently offering any rent specials?
8539 W Gate Parkway #1713 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8539 W Gate Parkway #1713 pet-friendly?
No, 8539 W Gate Parkway #1713 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8539 W Gate Parkway #1713 offer parking?
No, 8539 W Gate Parkway #1713 does not offer parking.
Does 8539 W Gate Parkway #1713 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8539 W Gate Parkway #1713 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8539 W Gate Parkway #1713 have a pool?
Yes, 8539 W Gate Parkway #1713 has a pool.
Does 8539 W Gate Parkway #1713 have accessible units?
No, 8539 W Gate Parkway #1713 does not have accessible units.
Does 8539 W Gate Parkway #1713 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8539 W Gate Parkway #1713 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia