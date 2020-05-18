8515 Pineverde Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two Bedroom Townhouse Near NAS Jax - https://secure.rently.com/properties/1020021?source=marketingTwo story townhouse in a HOA restricted neighborhood



One bedroom located on first floor

Master bedroom suite is upstairs

Kitchen has a breakfast bar, pantry closet and all appliances

Dining area open to the living room

Tile throughout the main living areas

Carpeted stairs and bedrooms

New luxury wood vinyl plank floors in bathrooms

Plenty of closet space

Laundry room off back patio

Lawn care and pest control covered by HOA which owner pays



NOTE:

?? Security deposit amount may vary

???Pets allowed with Owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.



(RLNE2397883)