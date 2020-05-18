All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
8515 Pineverde Lane
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

8515 Pineverde Lane

8515 Pineverde Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8515 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Two Bedroom Townhouse Near NAS Jax - https://secure.rently.com/properties/1020021?source=marketingTwo story townhouse in a HOA restricted neighborhood

One bedroom located on first floor
Master bedroom suite is upstairs
Kitchen has a breakfast bar, pantry closet and all appliances
Dining area open to the living room
Tile throughout the main living areas
Carpeted stairs and bedrooms
New luxury wood vinyl plank floors in bathrooms
Plenty of closet space
Laundry room off back patio
Lawn care and pest control covered by HOA which owner pays

NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
???Pets allowed with Owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

(RLNE2397883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8515 Pineverde Lane have any available units?
8515 Pineverde Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8515 Pineverde Lane have?
Some of 8515 Pineverde Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8515 Pineverde Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8515 Pineverde Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8515 Pineverde Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8515 Pineverde Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8515 Pineverde Lane offer parking?
No, 8515 Pineverde Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8515 Pineverde Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8515 Pineverde Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8515 Pineverde Lane have a pool?
No, 8515 Pineverde Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8515 Pineverde Lane have accessible units?
No, 8515 Pineverde Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8515 Pineverde Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8515 Pineverde Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
