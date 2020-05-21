All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8471 Seville Ave
Last updated May 14 2019 at 3:54 PM

8471 Seville Ave

8471 Seville Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8471 Seville Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
refrigerator
I295 to North US17, Roosevelt , right on Collins follow the curves to Seville on the left and the home is on the right

Perfect location for N.A.S. and I-295. Beautiful yard. Great 3/2 home close to everything and yet does not seem like you are in the city. Need to see this one. Nice porch in the back as well as the front. Relax and have a cook out in the back yard. Enjoy!
Call Weichert Realtors - The Coffey Group 904-215-0676.
Nice single family home right next to NAS Jax , a Country setting next to everything , quiet backyard to enjoy family and grilling

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8471 Seville Ave have any available units?
8471 Seville Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8471 Seville Ave have?
Some of 8471 Seville Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8471 Seville Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8471 Seville Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8471 Seville Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8471 Seville Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8471 Seville Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8471 Seville Ave offers parking.
Does 8471 Seville Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8471 Seville Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8471 Seville Ave have a pool?
No, 8471 Seville Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8471 Seville Ave have accessible units?
No, 8471 Seville Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8471 Seville Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8471 Seville Ave has units with dishwashers.
