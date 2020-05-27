8456 Windypine Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome



2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome

Master bedroom suite upstairs which includes a great dressing area and customized closet

Second bedroom and full bathroom downstairs

Ceramic tile in living areas & carpet in the bedrooms

Kitchen has black appliances, a breakfast bar & pantry closet

Laundry and storage area off of back patio

Fenced backyard

End unit

Close to shopping, restaurants, I-295, NAS and Orange Park

Lawn maintenance included in the rent



NOTE: Security deposit amount may vary

Pets allowed with Owner approval, pet insurance policyand payment of a refundable pet deposit.



