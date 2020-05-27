All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8456 Windypine Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8456 Windypine Lane
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:18 PM

8456 Windypine Lane

8456 Windypane Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Ortega Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8456 Windypane Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhome with a lot of Upgrades - https://rently.com/properties/1151198?source=marketing

2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome
Master bedroom suite upstairs which includes a great dressing area and customized closet
Second bedroom and full bathroom downstairs
Ceramic tile in living areas & carpet in the bedrooms
Kitchen has black appliances, a breakfast bar & pantry closet
Laundry and storage area off of back patio
Fenced backyard
End unit
Close to shopping, restaurants, I-295, NAS and Orange Park
Lawn maintenance included in the rent

NOTE: Security deposit amount may vary
Pets allowed with Owner approval, pet insurance policyand payment of a refundable pet deposit.

(RLNE3638597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8456 Windypine Lane have any available units?
8456 Windypine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8456 Windypine Lane have?
Some of 8456 Windypine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8456 Windypine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8456 Windypine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8456 Windypine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8456 Windypine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8456 Windypine Lane offer parking?
No, 8456 Windypine Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8456 Windypine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8456 Windypine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8456 Windypine Lane have a pool?
No, 8456 Windypine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8456 Windypine Lane have accessible units?
No, 8456 Windypine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8456 Windypine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8456 Windypine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia