8456 Windypine Lane

Amenities
Townhome with a lot of Upgrades - https://rently.com/properties/1151198?source=marketing
2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome
Master bedroom suite upstairs which includes a great dressing area and customized closet
Second bedroom and full bathroom downstairs
Ceramic tile in living areas & carpet in the bedrooms
Kitchen has black appliances, a breakfast bar & pantry closet
Laundry and storage area off of back patio
Fenced backyard
End unit
Close to shopping, restaurants, I-295, NAS and Orange Park
Lawn maintenance included in the rent
NOTE: Security deposit amount may vary
Pets allowed with Owner approval, pet insurance policyand payment of a refundable pet deposit.
(RLNE3638597)