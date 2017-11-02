All apartments in Jacksonville
8456 Windypine Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8456 Windypine Lane

8456 Windypine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8456 Windypine Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome
•Master bedroom suite upstairs which includes a great dressing area and customized closet
•Second bedroom and full bathroom downstairs
•Ceramic tile in living areas & carpet in the bedrooms
•Kitchen has a black appliances & countertops, a breakfast bar & pantry closet
•Laundry and storage area off of back patio
•Fenced backyard
•End unit
•Close to shopping, restaurants, I-295, NAS and Orange Park
•Lawn maintenance included in the rent

NOTE: •Security deposit amount may vary
••Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $940, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $940, Available 12/20/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8456 Windypine Lane have any available units?
8456 Windypine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8456 Windypine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8456 Windypine Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8456 Windypine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8456 Windypine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8456 Windypine Lane offer parking?
No, 8456 Windypine Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8456 Windypine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8456 Windypine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8456 Windypine Lane have a pool?
No, 8456 Windypine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8456 Windypine Lane have accessible units?
No, 8456 Windypine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8456 Windypine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8456 Windypine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8456 Windypine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8456 Windypine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
