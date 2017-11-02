8456 Windypine Lane

Amenities

2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome

•Master bedroom suite upstairs which includes a great dressing area and customized closet

•Second bedroom and full bathroom downstairs

•Ceramic tile in living areas & carpet in the bedrooms

•Kitchen has a black appliances & countertops, a breakfast bar & pantry closet

•Laundry and storage area off of back patio

•Fenced backyard

•End unit

•Close to shopping, restaurants, I-295, NAS and Orange Park

•Lawn maintenance included in the rent



NOTE: •Security deposit amount may vary

••Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $940, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $940, Available 12/20/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

