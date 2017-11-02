8456 Windypine Lane

Amenities
2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome
•Master bedroom suite upstairs which includes a great dressing area and customized closet
•Second bedroom and full bathroom downstairs
•Ceramic tile in living areas & carpet in the bedrooms
•Kitchen has a black appliances & countertops, a breakfast bar & pantry closet
•Laundry and storage area off of back patio
•Fenced backyard
•End unit
•Close to shopping, restaurants, I-295, NAS and Orange Park
•Lawn maintenance included in the rent
NOTE: •Security deposit amount may vary
••Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $940, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $940, Available 12/20/18
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.