The best price for the most space! Don't miss this fantastic, all stucco home with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms ideal for your household to spread out. Arched doorways throughout home add unique charm and new tile flooring throughout is easy to keep clean so you can spend more time enjoying your new home and less time tidying up. The fully equipped kitchen has a breakfast bar and inviting arched window to the living room so everyone can stay connected. Unwind in the spacious fenced-in backyard that backs up to a wooded area for a stunning nature view and relaxing evenings with the friends and loved ones. Conveniently located near W Beltway 295 and Ortega River you have easy access to anything in Jacksonville without extra traffic or noise. Don't miss your chance to make this stunning single family rental your new home sweet home, schedule a showing today!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/8451-oak-crossing-dr-w ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.