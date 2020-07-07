All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8451 Oak Crossing Dr W

8451 Oak Crossing Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

8451 Oak Crossing Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The best price for the most space! Don't miss this fantastic, all stucco home with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms ideal for your household to spread out. Arched doorways throughout home add unique charm and new tile flooring throughout is easy to keep clean so you can spend more time enjoying your new home and less time tidying up. The fully equipped kitchen has a breakfast bar and inviting arched window to the living room so everyone can stay connected. Unwind in the spacious fenced-in backyard that backs up to a wooded area for a stunning nature view and relaxing evenings with the friends and loved ones. Conveniently located near W Beltway 295 and Ortega River you have easy access to anything in Jacksonville without extra traffic or noise. Don't miss your chance to make this stunning single family rental your new home sweet home, schedule a showing today!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/8451-oak-crossing-dr-w ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8451 Oak Crossing Dr W have any available units?
8451 Oak Crossing Dr W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8451 Oak Crossing Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
8451 Oak Crossing Dr W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8451 Oak Crossing Dr W pet-friendly?
Yes, 8451 Oak Crossing Dr W is pet friendly.
Does 8451 Oak Crossing Dr W offer parking?
No, 8451 Oak Crossing Dr W does not offer parking.
Does 8451 Oak Crossing Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8451 Oak Crossing Dr W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8451 Oak Crossing Dr W have a pool?
No, 8451 Oak Crossing Dr W does not have a pool.
Does 8451 Oak Crossing Dr W have accessible units?
No, 8451 Oak Crossing Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 8451 Oak Crossing Dr W have units with dishwashers?
No, 8451 Oak Crossing Dr W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8451 Oak Crossing Dr W have units with air conditioning?
No, 8451 Oak Crossing Dr W does not have units with air conditioning.

