8428 THORNBUSH CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

Welcome home to this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Drayton Park. This home features a living room, dining area and fully equipped kitchen and powder room on the first floor. The 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths are located on the 2nd level, along with the laundry area. A courtesy washer and dryer are provided. There is a screened lanai off the kitchen area. Drayton Park is a gated community, and the amenities include a pool and fitness center. There are many shopping and dining choices in St. Johns Town Center, Tinseltown and The Avenues Mall. It is close to JTB, I-295, the beaches, St. Vincent's Hospital South and Naval Station Mayport.