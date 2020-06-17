All apartments in Jacksonville
8428 THORNBUSH CT
8428 THORNBUSH CT

8428 Thornbush Ct · (352) 222-1052
Location

8428 Thornbush Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Welcome home to this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Drayton Park. This home features a living room, dining area and fully equipped kitchen and powder room on the first floor. The 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths are located on the 2nd level, along with the laundry area. A courtesy washer and dryer are provided. There is a screened lanai off the kitchen area. Drayton Park is a gated community, and the amenities include a pool and fitness center. There are many shopping and dining choices in St. Johns Town Center, Tinseltown and The Avenues Mall. It is close to JTB, I-295, the beaches, St. Vincent's Hospital South and Naval Station Mayport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8428 THORNBUSH CT have any available units?
8428 THORNBUSH CT has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8428 THORNBUSH CT have?
Some of 8428 THORNBUSH CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8428 THORNBUSH CT currently offering any rent specials?
8428 THORNBUSH CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8428 THORNBUSH CT pet-friendly?
No, 8428 THORNBUSH CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8428 THORNBUSH CT offer parking?
No, 8428 THORNBUSH CT does not offer parking.
Does 8428 THORNBUSH CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8428 THORNBUSH CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8428 THORNBUSH CT have a pool?
Yes, 8428 THORNBUSH CT has a pool.
Does 8428 THORNBUSH CT have accessible units?
No, 8428 THORNBUSH CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8428 THORNBUSH CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8428 THORNBUSH CT has units with dishwashers.
