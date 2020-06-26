All apartments in Jacksonville
8427 Pineverde Lane

Location

8427 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom Townhouse Near NAS Jax - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/923281?source=marketing

2 bedrooms/2bathrooms
Master bedroom suite upstairs that features a bonus room
Second bedroom and bathroom downstairs
Ceramic tile in living areas & carpet in bedrooms
Kitchen has a breakfast bar
Large dining area open to the living room
Bonus room off master suite
Laundry and storage room off back covered patio
Plenty of closet space
Fresh designer two tone interior paint
Lawn maintenance included in rent

NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
???Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

(RLNE3783437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8427 Pineverde Lane have any available units?
8427 Pineverde Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8427 Pineverde Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8427 Pineverde Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8427 Pineverde Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8427 Pineverde Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8427 Pineverde Lane offer parking?
No, 8427 Pineverde Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8427 Pineverde Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8427 Pineverde Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8427 Pineverde Lane have a pool?
No, 8427 Pineverde Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8427 Pineverde Lane have accessible units?
No, 8427 Pineverde Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8427 Pineverde Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8427 Pineverde Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8427 Pineverde Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8427 Pineverde Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
