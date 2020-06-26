8427 Pineverde Lane

Amenities
Two Bedroom Townhouse Near NAS Jax - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/923281?source=marketing
2 bedrooms/2bathrooms
Master bedroom suite upstairs that features a bonus room
Second bedroom and bathroom downstairs
Ceramic tile in living areas & carpet in bedrooms
Kitchen has a breakfast bar
Large dining area open to the living room
Bonus room off master suite
Laundry and storage room off back covered patio
Plenty of closet space
Fresh designer two tone interior paint
Lawn maintenance included in rent
NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
???Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
(RLNE3783437)