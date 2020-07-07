All apartments in Jacksonville
8419 Pineverde Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8419 Pineverde Lane

8419 Pineverde Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8419 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Self viewing, must register!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/710575

-2 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome
-Master bedroom suite upstairs with bonus room
-Second bedroom and bathroom downstairs
-Kitchen has a breakfast bar & pantry closet
-Wood Vinyl Plank flooring
-Carpet in bedrooms
-Two tone designer paint
-Dining area is open to the living room
-Plenty of closet space
-Laundry and storage room off back covered patio
-Large fenced backyard
-End unit
-Lawn maintenance included in rent

Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $965, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $965, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8419 Pineverde Lane have any available units?
8419 Pineverde Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8419 Pineverde Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8419 Pineverde Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8419 Pineverde Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8419 Pineverde Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8419 Pineverde Lane offer parking?
No, 8419 Pineverde Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8419 Pineverde Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8419 Pineverde Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8419 Pineverde Lane have a pool?
No, 8419 Pineverde Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8419 Pineverde Lane have accessible units?
No, 8419 Pineverde Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8419 Pineverde Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8419 Pineverde Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8419 Pineverde Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8419 Pineverde Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

