8419 Pineverde Lane

Amenities
Self viewing, must register!
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/710575
-2 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome
-Master bedroom suite upstairs with bonus room
-Second bedroom and bathroom downstairs
-Kitchen has a breakfast bar & pantry closet
-Wood Vinyl Plank flooring
-Carpet in bedrooms
-Two tone designer paint
-Dining area is open to the living room
-Plenty of closet space
-Laundry and storage room off back covered patio
-Large fenced backyard
-End unit
-Lawn maintenance included in rent
Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $965, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $965, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.