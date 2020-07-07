8419 Pineverde Lane

Amenities

Self viewing, must register!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/710575



-2 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome

-Master bedroom suite upstairs with bonus room

-Second bedroom and bathroom downstairs

-Kitchen has a breakfast bar & pantry closet

-Wood Vinyl Plank flooring

-Carpet in bedrooms

-Two tone designer paint

-Dining area is open to the living room

-Plenty of closet space

-Laundry and storage room off back covered patio

-Large fenced backyard

-End unit

-Lawn maintenance included in rent



Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $965, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $965, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.