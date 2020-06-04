All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

8397 Stelling Dr. S.

8397 Stelling Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

8397 Stelling Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Beroom 2 Bath Home in Watermill subdivision - Nice 3 Br 2 Baa home in the Watermill subdivision off Collins Rd. Close to the shopping at Oakleaf Town Center. Home includes study/office room as well as beautiful fireplace in living room.

(RLNE4833795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8397 Stelling Dr. S. have any available units?
8397 Stelling Dr. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8397 Stelling Dr. S. have?
Some of 8397 Stelling Dr. S.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8397 Stelling Dr. S. currently offering any rent specials?
8397 Stelling Dr. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8397 Stelling Dr. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8397 Stelling Dr. S. is pet friendly.
Does 8397 Stelling Dr. S. offer parking?
No, 8397 Stelling Dr. S. does not offer parking.
Does 8397 Stelling Dr. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8397 Stelling Dr. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8397 Stelling Dr. S. have a pool?
No, 8397 Stelling Dr. S. does not have a pool.
Does 8397 Stelling Dr. S. have accessible units?
No, 8397 Stelling Dr. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 8397 Stelling Dr. S. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8397 Stelling Dr. S. has units with dishwashers.
