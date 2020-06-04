8397 Stelling Dr. S.

3 Beroom 2 Bath Home in Watermill subdivision - Nice 3 Br 2 Baa home in the Watermill subdivision off Collins Rd. Close to the shopping at Oakleaf Town Center. Home includes study/office room as well as beautiful fireplace in living room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
