8361 HOMEPORT COURT

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse is located off of Timuquana Rd in SouthWest Jacksonville with plenty of shopping and food destinations right at your fingertips and only miles away from the Naval Air Station!! This property has a freshly painted interior and a great mix of tile and carpet throughout. Connected living/dining area leading into a galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop room and included dishwasher for your convenience. Laundry closet with full size washer/dryer hookups. Spacious bedrooms! Pet Friendly! Call today!