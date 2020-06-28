8336 Spicewood Drive

Amenities

Nice home in the Southside area for rent! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Southside area of Jacksonville! This home is almost 1,200 sq. ft. and comes with a 2 car garage! W/D included.



Tenant is responsible for lawncare.



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE5075160)