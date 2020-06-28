All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8336 Spicewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8336 Spicewood Drive
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

8336 Spicewood Drive

8336 Spicewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Holiday Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8336 Spicewood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
online portal
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Nice home in the Southside area for rent! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Southside area of Jacksonville! This home is almost 1,200 sq. ft. and comes with a 2 car garage! W/D included.

Tenant is responsible for lawncare.

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE5075160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8336 Spicewood Drive have any available units?
8336 Spicewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8336 Spicewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8336 Spicewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8336 Spicewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8336 Spicewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8336 Spicewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8336 Spicewood Drive offers parking.
Does 8336 Spicewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8336 Spicewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8336 Spicewood Drive have a pool?
No, 8336 Spicewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8336 Spicewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8336 Spicewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8336 Spicewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8336 Spicewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8336 Spicewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8336 Spicewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia