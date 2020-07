Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful corner cul de sac home completely move in ready! Neat and efficient lay out with vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace and fully equipped kitchen. Freshly painted inside and out, new carpet and tile flooring! One car garage, fenced in back yard and a large side yard. Washer and dryer included. Great location near shopping, Navy base, and highway.