8324 VINING ST

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Home has corian counter tops, maple cabinets, white appliances, front and rear covered patio, inside utility room, garden tub and large shower in MB, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, decorative lead glass front door, wood faux minis, long breakfast bar, formal dining room. *Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.