All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8312 Hamden Road West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8312 Hamden Road West
Last updated January 27 2020 at 8:18 PM

8312 Hamden Road West

8312 Hamden Road West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8312 Hamden Road West, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8312 Hamden Road West have any available units?
8312 Hamden Road West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8312 Hamden Road West currently offering any rent specials?
8312 Hamden Road West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8312 Hamden Road West pet-friendly?
Yes, 8312 Hamden Road West is pet friendly.
Does 8312 Hamden Road West offer parking?
No, 8312 Hamden Road West does not offer parking.
Does 8312 Hamden Road West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8312 Hamden Road West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8312 Hamden Road West have a pool?
Yes, 8312 Hamden Road West has a pool.
Does 8312 Hamden Road West have accessible units?
No, 8312 Hamden Road West does not have accessible units.
Does 8312 Hamden Road West have units with dishwashers?
No, 8312 Hamden Road West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8312 Hamden Road West have units with air conditioning?
No, 8312 Hamden Road West does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia