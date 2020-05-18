8301 Homeport Ct.

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms Townhome W/Garage - Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Our spacious three bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms townhomes provide the quality and comfort you deserve for a premier lifestyle.Conveniently located close to Interstate 95, 295 & I10, providing rapid access to Jacksonville's scenic downtown. The downtown area boasts great shopping, recreation, entertainment, educational, medical, culture and religious options all within close minutes of your new home.Located within minutes of all the opportunities that Jacksonville offers. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores and convenient banks are within a few miles. Call or visit our website at www.upsidepm.com for a personal tour of our community. We look forward to welcoming you to your new home!



(RLNE4263947)