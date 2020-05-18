All apartments in Jacksonville
8301 Homeport Ct.

8301 Homeport Court · No Longer Available
Location

8301 Homeport Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms Townhome W/Garage - Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Our spacious three bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms townhomes provide the quality and comfort you deserve for a premier lifestyle.Conveniently located close to Interstate 95, 295 & I10, providing rapid access to Jacksonville's scenic downtown. The downtown area boasts great shopping, recreation, entertainment, educational, medical, culture and religious options all within close minutes of your new home.Located within minutes of all the opportunities that Jacksonville offers. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores and convenient banks are within a few miles. Call or visit our website at www.upsidepm.com for a personal tour of our community. We look forward to welcoming you to your new home!

(RLNE4263947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 Homeport Ct. have any available units?
8301 Homeport Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8301 Homeport Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
8301 Homeport Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 Homeport Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8301 Homeport Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 8301 Homeport Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 8301 Homeport Ct. offers parking.
Does 8301 Homeport Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8301 Homeport Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 Homeport Ct. have a pool?
No, 8301 Homeport Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 8301 Homeport Ct. have accessible units?
No, 8301 Homeport Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 Homeport Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8301 Homeport Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8301 Homeport Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8301 Homeport Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
