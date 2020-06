Amenities

8290 Gate Parkway #415 Available 05/27/19 Gardens of Bridgehampton - Gardens of Bridgehampton 3 bedroom 3 Full Bathrooms Condo located on Gate Parkway. This condo is over 1,500sf with laminate floors. Flat top ceramic stainless stove, ceiling fans. The condo has free water, sewer, basic cable while provided by HOA. Quite location with plenty of open space parking. Tenant to apply and pay HOA registration fee before move in.



