Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities internet access

Gardens of Bridgehampton - Ground floor! Full furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Gardens of Bridgehampton. Tile in the living and dining room! All utilities included: basic cable, water, sewer, internet, and electricity. Tenant to apply and pay HOA registration fee before move in



(RLNE2061063)