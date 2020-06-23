8290 Gate Parkway #1120

Amenities

gym pool ceiling fan clubhouse car wash area valet service

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym pool valet service

Gardens of Bridgehampton - NEW LAMINATE FLOORING! This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in the gated Gardens of Bridgehampton community. Open and airy 3rd floor, offers lots of natural light, includes a large family room, newer ceiling fans and a screened lanai. The Gardens of Bridgehampton offers a clubhouse, community pool, fitness center, and an auto care center. Utilities provided by the HOA include: water, sewer, basic cable, and a valet garbage service. Tenant to pay HOA registration fee before move in.



(RLNE2243490)