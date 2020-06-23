All apartments in Jacksonville
8290 Gate Parkway #1120
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8290 Gate Parkway #1120

8290 W Gate Pkwy 1120 · No Longer Available
Location

8290 W Gate Pkwy 1120, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

gym
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
car wash area
valet service
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
valet service
Gardens of Bridgehampton - NEW LAMINATE FLOORING! This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in the gated Gardens of Bridgehampton community. Open and airy 3rd floor, offers lots of natural light, includes a large family room, newer ceiling fans and a screened lanai. The Gardens of Bridgehampton offers a clubhouse, community pool, fitness center, and an auto care center. Utilities provided by the HOA include: water, sewer, basic cable, and a valet garbage service. Tenant to pay HOA registration fee before move in.

(RLNE2243490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8290 Gate Parkway #1120 have any available units?
8290 Gate Parkway #1120 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8290 Gate Parkway #1120 have?
Some of 8290 Gate Parkway #1120's amenities include gym, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8290 Gate Parkway #1120 currently offering any rent specials?
8290 Gate Parkway #1120 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8290 Gate Parkway #1120 pet-friendly?
No, 8290 Gate Parkway #1120 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8290 Gate Parkway #1120 offer parking?
No, 8290 Gate Parkway #1120 does not offer parking.
Does 8290 Gate Parkway #1120 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8290 Gate Parkway #1120 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8290 Gate Parkway #1120 have a pool?
Yes, 8290 Gate Parkway #1120 has a pool.
Does 8290 Gate Parkway #1120 have accessible units?
No, 8290 Gate Parkway #1120 does not have accessible units.
Does 8290 Gate Parkway #1120 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8290 Gate Parkway #1120 does not have units with dishwashers.
