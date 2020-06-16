All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:25 AM

8261 Osteen Street

8261 Osteen Street · No Longer Available
Location

8261 Osteen Street, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $960, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $960

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8261 Osteen Street have any available units?
8261 Osteen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8261 Osteen Street currently offering any rent specials?
8261 Osteen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8261 Osteen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8261 Osteen Street is pet friendly.
Does 8261 Osteen Street offer parking?
No, 8261 Osteen Street does not offer parking.
Does 8261 Osteen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8261 Osteen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8261 Osteen Street have a pool?
No, 8261 Osteen Street does not have a pool.
Does 8261 Osteen Street have accessible units?
No, 8261 Osteen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8261 Osteen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8261 Osteen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8261 Osteen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8261 Osteen Street does not have units with air conditioning.

