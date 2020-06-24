826 W 29TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Fresh rehab just finished! Amazing wood floor and new tile. New modern paint. Laundry hookups. Off street parking with spacious carport in back of the house with new sliding door connected to kitchen. Easy to maintain fenced yard. Central air and heat. Near 95. Rental Qualifications: Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent 2 years verifiable rental history 2 years verifiable employment history No Evictions Criminal/Credit Background Check on each applicant 18 and overOwner pays trash and sewer. Tenant to maintain yard and utilities in very good condition.