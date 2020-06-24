All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
826 W 29TH ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

826 W 29TH ST

826 29th St W · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Location

826 29th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Brentwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Fresh rehab just finished! Amazing wood floor and new tile. New modern paint. Laundry hookups. Off street parking with spacious carport in back of the house with new sliding door connected to kitchen. Easy to maintain fenced yard. Central air and heat. Near 95. Rental Qualifications: Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent 2 years verifiable rental history 2 years verifiable employment history No Evictions Criminal/Credit Background Check on each applicant 18 and overOwner pays trash and sewer. Tenant to maintain yard and utilities in very good condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 W 29TH ST have any available units?
826 W 29TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 W 29TH ST have?
Some of 826 W 29TH ST's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 W 29TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
826 W 29TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 W 29TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 826 W 29TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 826 W 29TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 826 W 29TH ST offers parking.
Does 826 W 29TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 W 29TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 W 29TH ST have a pool?
No, 826 W 29TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 826 W 29TH ST have accessible units?
No, 826 W 29TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 826 W 29TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 W 29TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
