All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8241 PELICAN LANDING RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8241 PELICAN LANDING RD
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:07 PM

8241 PELICAN LANDING RD

8241 Pelican Landing Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Baymeadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8241 Pelican Landing Way, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
pool table
This desirable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located on the 2nd floor featuring tiled kitchen and bathrooms with FRESH carpet installed throughout the living area and bedrooms. Beautiful kitchen is equipped with matching black appliances, cherry wood cabinets, and Corian countertops. Washer and Dryer included. Enjoy summer evenings sitting on your balcony overlooking a preserve offering complete privacy.Located in Summer Key, conveniently located near JTB and Southside Blvd. Enjoy all the amenities Summer Key has to offer with resort style pool, indoor basketball gymnasium, billiard room, fitness center and playground. Small Dogs under 30lbs considered with $250 non refundable pet fee ad $15/mo pet rent per pet. Resident benefit package: $11.95/mo. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8241 PELICAN LANDING RD have any available units?
8241 PELICAN LANDING RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8241 PELICAN LANDING RD have?
Some of 8241 PELICAN LANDING RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8241 PELICAN LANDING RD currently offering any rent specials?
8241 PELICAN LANDING RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8241 PELICAN LANDING RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 8241 PELICAN LANDING RD is pet friendly.
Does 8241 PELICAN LANDING RD offer parking?
No, 8241 PELICAN LANDING RD does not offer parking.
Does 8241 PELICAN LANDING RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8241 PELICAN LANDING RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8241 PELICAN LANDING RD have a pool?
Yes, 8241 PELICAN LANDING RD has a pool.
Does 8241 PELICAN LANDING RD have accessible units?
No, 8241 PELICAN LANDING RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8241 PELICAN LANDING RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8241 PELICAN LANDING RD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia