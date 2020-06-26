8241 PELICAN LANDING RD

Amenities

This desirable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located on the 2nd floor featuring tiled kitchen and bathrooms with FRESH carpet installed throughout the living area and bedrooms. Beautiful kitchen is equipped with matching black appliances, cherry wood cabinets, and Corian countertops. Washer and Dryer included. Enjoy summer evenings sitting on your balcony overlooking a preserve offering complete privacy.Located in Summer Key, conveniently located near JTB and Southside Blvd. Enjoy all the amenities Summer Key has to offer with resort style pool, indoor basketball gymnasium, billiard room, fitness center and playground. Small Dogs under 30lbs considered with $250 non refundable pet fee ad $15/mo pet rent per pet. Resident benefit package: $11.95/mo. Renter's insurance required.