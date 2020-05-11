8236 Sand Point Drive South

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Welcome home! Situated on a preserve lot, this well maintained home features an open and functional floor plan, laminate floors throughout most of the home, updated bathrooms and kitchen, and neutral colors. Eat in kitchen space, great room/dining room combo, ample counter and storage space top it off. Private, fenced back yard is accessible through French doors leading to a Florida room and deck perfect for entertaining family and friends. Located near the Oakleaf Town Center and Orange Park Mall you are only minutes away from all the big box stores like Home Depot, Publix, Wynn Dixie,and Walmart and have your choice of medical facilities like Orange Park Medical Center. Restaurants and entertainment abound. Great amenities! Available Immediately. Pets subject to approval. No Smoking! Call Randy at Weichert Realtors -The Coffey Group 386-916-1991 today for a showing!

Welcome home! Situated on a preserve lot, this well maintained home features an open and functional floor plan, laminate floors throughout most of the home, updated bathrooms and kitchen, and neutral colors. Eat in kitchen space, great room/dining room combo, ample counter and storage space top it off. Private, fenced back yard is accessible through French doors leading to a Florida room and deck perfect for entertaining family and friends. Located near the Oakleaf Town Center and Orange Park Mall you are only minutes away from all the big box stores like Home Depot, Publix, Wynn Dixie,and Walmart and have your choice of medical facilities like Orange Park Medical Center. Restaurants and entertainment abound. Great amenities! Available Immediately. Pets subject to approval. No Smoking! Call Randy at Weichert Realtors -The Coffey Group 386-916-1991 today for a showing!