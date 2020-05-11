All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
8236 Sand Point Drive South
Last updated October 16 2019 at 4:50 AM

8236 Sand Point Drive South

8236 Sand Point Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

8236 Sand Point Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome home! Situated on a preserve lot, this well maintained home features an open and functional floor plan, laminate floors throughout most of the home, updated bathrooms and kitchen, and neutral colors. Eat in kitchen space, great room/dining room combo, ample counter and storage space top it off. Private, fenced back yard is accessible through French doors leading to a Florida room and deck perfect for entertaining family and friends. Located near the Oakleaf Town Center and Orange Park Mall you are only minutes away from all the big box stores like Home Depot, Publix, Wynn Dixie,and Walmart and have your choice of medical facilities like Orange Park Medical Center. Restaurants and entertainment abound. Great amenities! Available Immediately. Pets subject to approval. No Smoking! Call Randy at Weichert Realtors -The Coffey Group 386-916-1991 today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8236 Sand Point Drive South have any available units?
8236 Sand Point Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8236 Sand Point Drive South have?
Some of 8236 Sand Point Drive South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8236 Sand Point Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
8236 Sand Point Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8236 Sand Point Drive South pet-friendly?
Yes, 8236 Sand Point Drive South is pet friendly.
Does 8236 Sand Point Drive South offer parking?
Yes, 8236 Sand Point Drive South offers parking.
Does 8236 Sand Point Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8236 Sand Point Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8236 Sand Point Drive South have a pool?
Yes, 8236 Sand Point Drive South has a pool.
Does 8236 Sand Point Drive South have accessible units?
No, 8236 Sand Point Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 8236 Sand Point Drive South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8236 Sand Point Drive South has units with dishwashers.

