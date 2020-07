Amenities

in unit laundry carpet

Available Now! - Lifestyle, Location, Convenience. Sited in a gated community, you'll enjoy care-free living in this beautiful move-in ready 2 BR / 1.5 BTH condo that's freshly painted and boasts new wall-to-wall carpet, new vertical blinds on a slider door. The Dining/Living room opens out to a spacious screened lanai with storage room. Bedrooms are upstairs with full bath that has hall and private master bedroom access. Washer & Dryer included.



(RLNE5529986)