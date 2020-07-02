All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:57 PM

8230 DAMES POINT CROSSING BLVD

8230 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N · No Longer Available
Location

8230 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious Private Town-home in the gated community of The Seasons at Mill Cove. This is a small community with mostly owned units and promotes safe, quiet and private environment. YOU WILL LOVE IT!!!This 1100 sq.ft..is open and spacious.. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom. Open floor plan, kitchen with newer appliances and a 1 year old washer and dryer are included. Screened lanai past the kitchen is a nice feature for cooler days. Upstairs has two very spacious bedrooms, each one with its own bathroom (Very nice) and both have ample closet space. Community has a beautiful pool and security cameras . Hurry this unit will not last, call now one of our dedicated realtors and we will be glad to assist you. SORRY NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8230 DAMES POINT CROSSING BLVD have any available units?
8230 DAMES POINT CROSSING BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8230 DAMES POINT CROSSING BLVD have?
Some of 8230 DAMES POINT CROSSING BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8230 DAMES POINT CROSSING BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
8230 DAMES POINT CROSSING BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8230 DAMES POINT CROSSING BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 8230 DAMES POINT CROSSING BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8230 DAMES POINT CROSSING BLVD offer parking?
No, 8230 DAMES POINT CROSSING BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 8230 DAMES POINT CROSSING BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8230 DAMES POINT CROSSING BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8230 DAMES POINT CROSSING BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 8230 DAMES POINT CROSSING BLVD has a pool.
Does 8230 DAMES POINT CROSSING BLVD have accessible units?
No, 8230 DAMES POINT CROSSING BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 8230 DAMES POINT CROSSING BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8230 DAMES POINT CROSSING BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.

