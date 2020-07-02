8230 DAMES POINT CROSSING BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Spacious Private Town-home in the gated community of The Seasons at Mill Cove. This is a small community with mostly owned units and promotes safe, quiet and private environment. YOU WILL LOVE IT!!!This 1100 sq.ft..is open and spacious.. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom. Open floor plan, kitchen with newer appliances and a 1 year old washer and dryer are included. Screened lanai past the kitchen is a nice feature for cooler days. Upstairs has two very spacious bedrooms, each one with its own bathroom (Very nice) and both have ample closet space. Community has a beautiful pool and security cameras . Hurry this unit will not last, call now one of our dedicated realtors and we will be glad to assist you. SORRY NO PETS!