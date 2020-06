Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Queens Harbor gated community home with a golf course view. Kitchen has granite counters and Stainless Steel Appliances. Kitchen opens to the enclosed Florida Room which overlooks the green on the first hole. There are lots of rooms for entertaining family and friends. This location is close to the beaches (only a few short miles!). Queens Harbor amenities include; pool, tennis and fitness room. Renter's insurance required.