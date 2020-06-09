All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

8227 Lobster Bay Ct #303

8227 Lobster Bay Ct 303 · No Longer Available
Location

8227 Lobster Bay Ct 303, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
8227 Lobster Bay Ct #303 Available 11/11/19 Beautiful Summer Key Condo - This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in Summer Key in the heart of Jacksonville off Southside Blvd. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gorgeous oak cabinets with a breakfast bar that gives you an open view to the living room. Master bedroom has two large windows allowing plenty of sunlight with a huge master bathroom. Washer and Dryer included. This unit is on the 3rd floor. Community features a swimming pool, clubhouse and playground for you to enjoy! HOA regulations prevent commercial vehicles from parking at the home. Rental insurance required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2052067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8227 Lobster Bay Ct #303 have any available units?
8227 Lobster Bay Ct #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8227 Lobster Bay Ct #303 have?
Some of 8227 Lobster Bay Ct #303's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8227 Lobster Bay Ct #303 currently offering any rent specials?
8227 Lobster Bay Ct #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8227 Lobster Bay Ct #303 pet-friendly?
No, 8227 Lobster Bay Ct #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8227 Lobster Bay Ct #303 offer parking?
Yes, 8227 Lobster Bay Ct #303 offers parking.
Does 8227 Lobster Bay Ct #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8227 Lobster Bay Ct #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8227 Lobster Bay Ct #303 have a pool?
Yes, 8227 Lobster Bay Ct #303 has a pool.
Does 8227 Lobster Bay Ct #303 have accessible units?
No, 8227 Lobster Bay Ct #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 8227 Lobster Bay Ct #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8227 Lobster Bay Ct #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
