Amenities

in unit laundry parking stainless steel pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool

8227 Lobster Bay Ct #303 Available 11/11/19 Beautiful Summer Key Condo - This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in Summer Key in the heart of Jacksonville off Southside Blvd. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gorgeous oak cabinets with a breakfast bar that gives you an open view to the living room. Master bedroom has two large windows allowing plenty of sunlight with a huge master bathroom. Washer and Dryer included. This unit is on the 3rd floor. Community features a swimming pool, clubhouse and playground for you to enjoy! HOA regulations prevent commercial vehicles from parking at the home. Rental insurance required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2052067)