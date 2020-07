Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters ice maker microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful two story home only 2 years old. This home offers a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, and open concept. Tile floors throughout. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom features an ensuite with a double vanity. Conveniently located near St Johns Town Center, beaches and downtown. Come check out this beautiful home that is ready to move in.