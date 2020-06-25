All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8218 WINDOVER CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8218 WINDOVER CIR
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:04 AM

8218 WINDOVER CIR

8218 Windover Cv · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Deerwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8218 Windover Cv, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This magnificent Lakefront home in one of Jacksonville's most desirable and well established golf course communities..Location and curb appeal are key elements and this home has both. Cul-de-sac location convenient to main gate as well as the larger lot w/lake view. Fine features from Hardwood Floors to wainscot, Solid Surface Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and much more. Flex space makes for great Family or Executive home. Spacious rooms along with other attributes including French doors lead you to a park like backyard and patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8218 WINDOVER CIR have any available units?
8218 WINDOVER CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8218 WINDOVER CIR have?
Some of 8218 WINDOVER CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8218 WINDOVER CIR currently offering any rent specials?
8218 WINDOVER CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8218 WINDOVER CIR pet-friendly?
No, 8218 WINDOVER CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8218 WINDOVER CIR offer parking?
No, 8218 WINDOVER CIR does not offer parking.
Does 8218 WINDOVER CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8218 WINDOVER CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8218 WINDOVER CIR have a pool?
No, 8218 WINDOVER CIR does not have a pool.
Does 8218 WINDOVER CIR have accessible units?
No, 8218 WINDOVER CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 8218 WINDOVER CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8218 WINDOVER CIR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia