8218 WINDOVER CIR

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

This magnificent Lakefront home in one of Jacksonville's most desirable and well established golf course communities..Location and curb appeal are key elements and this home has both. Cul-de-sac location convenient to main gate as well as the larger lot w/lake view. Fine features from Hardwood Floors to wainscot, Solid Surface Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and much more. Flex space makes for great Family or Executive home. Spacious rooms along with other attributes including French doors lead you to a park like backyard and patio.