Jacksonville, FL
8215 SAILMAKER LN
Last updated December 12 2019 at 12:08 PM

8215 SAILMAKER LN

8215 Sailmaker Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8215 Sailmaker Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath home with newer carpet, all newer stainless appliances for the kitchen! Enter into a large open living space with stone fireplace and mirror wall to reflect tons of natural light. Tons of counter-top and storage for the kitchen along with a formal dining area! French doors in the living room offer easy access to an open yard. A very spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet and a shower only in this master bath. Call to schedule your showing of this home off Fouraker and Wilson Road!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8215 SAILMAKER LN have any available units?
8215 SAILMAKER LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8215 SAILMAKER LN have?
Some of 8215 SAILMAKER LN's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8215 SAILMAKER LN currently offering any rent specials?
8215 SAILMAKER LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8215 SAILMAKER LN pet-friendly?
No, 8215 SAILMAKER LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8215 SAILMAKER LN offer parking?
No, 8215 SAILMAKER LN does not offer parking.
Does 8215 SAILMAKER LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8215 SAILMAKER LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8215 SAILMAKER LN have a pool?
No, 8215 SAILMAKER LN does not have a pool.
Does 8215 SAILMAKER LN have accessible units?
No, 8215 SAILMAKER LN does not have accessible units.
Does 8215 SAILMAKER LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 8215 SAILMAKER LN does not have units with dishwashers.

