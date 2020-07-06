All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8215 Green Parrot Road, #203
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

8215 Green Parrot Road, #203

8215 Green Parrot Rd 203 · No Longer Available
Location

8215 Green Parrot Rd 203, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
pool table
basketball court
Unit Amenities
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
8215 Green Parrot, Unit 203 - Second floor 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo features an open living/dining/kitchen concept. The chef will love the functional kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances & solid surface counters. The living/dining combo connects to the lanai via sliding glass doors - a great place to sit & sip a morning delight. The bedrooms are split arrangement, providing privacy. The community features an active lifestyle center, w/ a fitness room, basketball court, billiard room, gathering room w/ a kitchen, community pool & hot tub (all currently closed due to local order). Just off Southside, near JTB, Deerwood Creek, St John's Town Center, UNF, shopping, eateries, entertainment & I95 nearby. Review photos & application, confirmed appointment required - gated community. Health questionnaire & review of showing procedures discussed pre-showing to comply with NEFAR Covid-19 Real Estate Best Practices. Contact Connie for scheduling.
Condo Association has Covenants, Restrictions, and Rules that must also be followed. Amenities are managed by Condo Association, and may be opened/closed as per Condo Association due to Covid-19 restrictions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8215 Green Parrot Road, #203 have any available units?
8215 Green Parrot Road, #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8215 Green Parrot Road, #203 have?
Some of 8215 Green Parrot Road, #203's amenities include stainless steel, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8215 Green Parrot Road, #203 currently offering any rent specials?
8215 Green Parrot Road, #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8215 Green Parrot Road, #203 pet-friendly?
No, 8215 Green Parrot Road, #203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8215 Green Parrot Road, #203 offer parking?
No, 8215 Green Parrot Road, #203 does not offer parking.
Does 8215 Green Parrot Road, #203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8215 Green Parrot Road, #203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8215 Green Parrot Road, #203 have a pool?
Yes, 8215 Green Parrot Road, #203 has a pool.
Does 8215 Green Parrot Road, #203 have accessible units?
No, 8215 Green Parrot Road, #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 8215 Green Parrot Road, #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8215 Green Parrot Road, #203 does not have units with dishwashers.

