8215 Green Parrot Road, #203

Amenities
8215 Green Parrot, Unit 203 - Second floor 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo features an open living/dining/kitchen concept. The chef will love the functional kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances & solid surface counters. The living/dining combo connects to the lanai via sliding glass doors - a great place to sit & sip a morning delight. The bedrooms are split arrangement, providing privacy. The community features an active lifestyle center, w/ a fitness room, basketball court, billiard room, gathering room w/ a kitchen, community pool & hot tub (all currently closed due to local order). Just off Southside, near JTB, Deerwood Creek, St John's Town Center, UNF, shopping, eateries, entertainment & I95 nearby. Review photos & application, confirmed appointment required - gated community. Health questionnaire & review of showing procedures discussed pre-showing to comply with NEFAR Covid-19 Real Estate Best Practices. Contact Connie for scheduling.
Condo Association has Covenants, Restrictions, and Rules that must also be followed. Amenities are managed by Condo Association, and may be opened/closed as per Condo Association due to Covid-19 restrictions.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5703367)