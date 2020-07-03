8215 GREEN PARROT RD

Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel gym pool ceiling fan pool table

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym pool pool table hot tub

Second floor 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo features an open living/dining/kitchen concept. The chef will love the functional kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances & solid surface counters. The living/dining combo connects to the lanai via sliding glass doors - a great place to sit & sip a morning delight. The bedrooms are split arrangement, providing privacy. The community features an active lifestyle center, w/ a fitness room, basketball court, billiard room, gathering room w/ a kitchen, community pool & hot tub (all currently closed due to local order). Just off Southside, near JTB, Deerwood Creek, St John's Town Center, UNF, shopping, eateries, enteratinment & I95 nearby. Review photos & application, health questionnaire & procedures required pre-showing. Washing machine...