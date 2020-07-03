All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:54 PM

8215 GREEN PARROT RD

8215 Green Parrot Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8215 Green Parrot Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
ceiling fan
pool table
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
Second floor 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo features an open living/dining/kitchen concept. The chef will love the functional kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances & solid surface counters. The living/dining combo connects to the lanai via sliding glass doors - a great place to sit & sip a morning delight. The bedrooms are split arrangement, providing privacy. The community features an active lifestyle center, w/ a fitness room, basketball court, billiard room, gathering room w/ a kitchen, community pool & hot tub (all currently closed due to local order). Just off Southside, near JTB, Deerwood Creek, St John's Town Center, UNF, shopping, eateries, enteratinment & I95 nearby. Review photos & application, health questionnaire & procedures required pre-showing. Washing machine...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8215 GREEN PARROT RD have any available units?
8215 GREEN PARROT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8215 GREEN PARROT RD have?
Some of 8215 GREEN PARROT RD's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8215 GREEN PARROT RD currently offering any rent specials?
8215 GREEN PARROT RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8215 GREEN PARROT RD pet-friendly?
No, 8215 GREEN PARROT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8215 GREEN PARROT RD offer parking?
No, 8215 GREEN PARROT RD does not offer parking.
Does 8215 GREEN PARROT RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8215 GREEN PARROT RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8215 GREEN PARROT RD have a pool?
Yes, 8215 GREEN PARROT RD has a pool.
Does 8215 GREEN PARROT RD have accessible units?
No, 8215 GREEN PARROT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8215 GREEN PARROT RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8215 GREEN PARROT RD has units with dishwashers.

