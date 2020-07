Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with a 1 car attached garage located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Windsor Falls! This lovely unit has a washer & dryer! The Windsor Falls community is centrally located off of JTB & I-95, near the St. Johns Town Center, Beaches, Tinseltown, and Downtown Jax! Pets are allowed at $299 per pet non refundable fee and plus $200 for steam cleaning the carpets