8189 Kilwinning Lane Available 05/17/19 3 BR 2BA Patio Home, Corner Lot, Patio Deck w/ Fenced in Back Yard,Argyle Forest, 2-Car Garage, Great Room w/Fireplace, Large Master Suite, - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, patio home awaits you! Boasting almost 1,600 square feet you are sure to enjoy all this home has to offer! Kitchen adorned with beautiful cabinets, side-by-side refrigerator, double basin sink and built-in microwave. Spacious Great Room with a Fireplace. and dining area makes this home ideal for gathering and entertaining.



Tile floors and carpet through the home add a high-level of elegance as well as low maintenance. Enjoy the large fully fences backyard and the convenience of a 2 car attached garage when you make this your new home! Located in the Argyle forest area, this home is truly a must see!



Small Pets are welcome



Pet Fees/Additional Security Deposit May Apply - Ask Agent - No dangerous breeds. Strict two pet limit.



DO NOT GO TO HOME WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT. THERE ARE CURRENTLY TENANTS LIVING THERE.



HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies



*All homes rented "As Is"



