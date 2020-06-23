All apartments in Jacksonville
8189 Kilwinning Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8189 Kilwinning Lane

8189 Kilwinning Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8189 Kilwinning Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

8189 Kilwinning Lane Available 05/17/19 3 BR 2BA Patio Home, Corner Lot, Patio Deck w/ Fenced in Back Yard,Argyle Forest, 2-Car Garage, Great Room w/Fireplace, Large Master Suite, - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, patio home awaits you! Boasting almost 1,600 square feet you are sure to enjoy all this home has to offer! Kitchen adorned with beautiful cabinets, side-by-side refrigerator, double basin sink and built-in microwave. Spacious Great Room with a Fireplace. and dining area makes this home ideal for gathering and entertaining.

Tile floors and carpet through the home add a high-level of elegance as well as low maintenance. Enjoy the large fully fences backyard and the convenience of a 2 car attached garage when you make this your new home! Located in the Argyle forest area, this home is truly a must see!

Small Pets are welcome

Pet Fees/Additional Security Deposit May Apply - Ask Agent - No dangerous breeds. Strict two pet limit.

DO NOT GO TO HOME WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT. THERE ARE CURRENTLY TENANTS LIVING THERE.

HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

*All homes rented "As Is"

Or visit us at http://www.JacksonvillePropertyManagementPros.com
Please visit our website to schedule an appointment to view the home online

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE3886333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8189 Kilwinning Lane have any available units?
8189 Kilwinning Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8189 Kilwinning Lane have?
Some of 8189 Kilwinning Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8189 Kilwinning Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8189 Kilwinning Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8189 Kilwinning Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8189 Kilwinning Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8189 Kilwinning Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8189 Kilwinning Lane offers parking.
Does 8189 Kilwinning Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8189 Kilwinning Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8189 Kilwinning Lane have a pool?
No, 8189 Kilwinning Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8189 Kilwinning Lane have accessible units?
No, 8189 Kilwinning Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8189 Kilwinning Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8189 Kilwinning Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
