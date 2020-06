Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

- Single family home in Ortega Bluff! Single story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

The kitchen has a stove, fridge & dishwasher.

Very spacious split floorplan home.

New carpet, new laminate, new paint. washer/dryer hookups

Fireplace in family room, ceiling fans, master bath with garden tub & separate shower. His and hers walk in closets and sep vanities. 2 car garage and fully fenced backyard.

In cul de sac. Great location near NAS Jax.



