Move-in ready for the perfect tenant. This 3-Bedroom 2 Bath Brick Beauty situated in the Country Creek neighborhood- has been meticulously renovated with new roof, carpet & fresh paint. All kitchen appliances included. Family room blends into kitchen with sliding glass doors to access covered porch. Front living room can be designed for dinning room and additional living room or office. Good size fenced backyard. Centrally and ideally located. Call for your preview today.