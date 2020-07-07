All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

8170 Golden Bamboo Dr

8170 Golden Bamboo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8170 Golden Bamboo Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32219

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/154d97f040 ---- You Don't Want To Miss This!!!! Beautiful new 4 bedroom, 2 bath home!!. This home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, double car garage, laundry room and so much more! Pet friendly with approval & fee. Apply online with no application fee! 25% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF FULL DEPOSIT RECEIVED BY 9/15!! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Garage Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8170 Golden Bamboo Dr have any available units?
8170 Golden Bamboo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8170 Golden Bamboo Dr have?
Some of 8170 Golden Bamboo Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8170 Golden Bamboo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8170 Golden Bamboo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8170 Golden Bamboo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8170 Golden Bamboo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8170 Golden Bamboo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8170 Golden Bamboo Dr offers parking.
Does 8170 Golden Bamboo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8170 Golden Bamboo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8170 Golden Bamboo Dr have a pool?
No, 8170 Golden Bamboo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8170 Golden Bamboo Dr have accessible units?
No, 8170 Golden Bamboo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8170 Golden Bamboo Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8170 Golden Bamboo Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

