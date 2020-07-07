8170 Golden Bamboo Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/154d97f040 ---- You Don't Want To Miss This!!!! Beautiful new 4 bedroom, 2 bath home!!. This home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, double car garage, laundry room and so much more! Pet friendly with approval & fee. Apply online with no application fee! 25% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF FULL DEPOSIT RECEIVED BY 9/15!! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Garage Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connections