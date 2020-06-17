8150 HUNTERS GROVE RD

Amenities

Completely Remodeled- spacious home in Deerwood Country Club with lake and golf course views! This ultra modern style home is perfect for entertaining. This home boasts over 4,500 sq. ft. of living space with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Beautiful 800 sq. ft upper deck with invisible glass railings that is the perfect spot to relax and watch the sunset around a firepit! Because this house has been designed for entertaining. From the large open plan living space with a bespoke corian kitchen island with Gaggenau appliances and hidden scullery with an extra sink and dishwasher, through to the pool with a 7ft splash pad for perfect sunbathing, and up to the huge upper deck and it's amazing views, this is a house to share with friends and family. **POND BEHIND HOME IS BEING REDONE. **