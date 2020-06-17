All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:30 PM

8150 HUNTERS GROVE RD

8150 Hunters Grove Road · (904) 708-7745
Location

8150 Hunters Grove Road, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
Completely Remodeled- spacious home in Deerwood Country Club with lake and golf course views! This ultra modern style home is perfect for entertaining. This home boasts over 4,500 sq. ft. of living space with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Beautiful 800 sq. ft upper deck with invisible glass railings that is the perfect spot to relax and watch the sunset around a firepit! Because this house has been designed for entertaining. From the large open plan living space with a bespoke corian kitchen island with Gaggenau appliances and hidden scullery with an extra sink and dishwasher, through to the pool with a 7ft splash pad for perfect sunbathing, and up to the huge upper deck and it's amazing views, this is a house to share with friends and family. **POND BEHIND HOME IS BEING REDONE. **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8150 HUNTERS GROVE RD have any available units?
8150 HUNTERS GROVE RD has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8150 HUNTERS GROVE RD have?
Some of 8150 HUNTERS GROVE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8150 HUNTERS GROVE RD currently offering any rent specials?
8150 HUNTERS GROVE RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8150 HUNTERS GROVE RD pet-friendly?
No, 8150 HUNTERS GROVE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8150 HUNTERS GROVE RD offer parking?
No, 8150 HUNTERS GROVE RD does not offer parking.
Does 8150 HUNTERS GROVE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8150 HUNTERS GROVE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8150 HUNTERS GROVE RD have a pool?
Yes, 8150 HUNTERS GROVE RD has a pool.
Does 8150 HUNTERS GROVE RD have accessible units?
No, 8150 HUNTERS GROVE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8150 HUNTERS GROVE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8150 HUNTERS GROVE RD has units with dishwashers.
