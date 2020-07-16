8118 PINEVERDE LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great home to rent in Collins Lake Estates. Tile flooring throughout, newer air conditioner and roof. Two car garage with garage opener & remote. Useable open floorplan, eat-in kitchen area, separate dining space with a split bedroom layout. Three bedrooms and two full baths. Home is available to rent July 1, 2020- call for your preview today. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. $200.00 Pet Fee, not a deposit. Security deposit equal to one months rent. One year lease required. Good credit, 600+ & favorable rental history.