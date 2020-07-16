8118 PINEVERDE LN

Amenities
Great home to rent in Collins Lake Estates. Tile flooring throughout, newer air conditioner and roof. Two car garage with garage opener & remote. Useable open floorplan, eat-in kitchen area, separate dining space with a split bedroom layout. Three bedrooms and two full baths. Home is available to rent July 1, 2020- call for your preview today. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. $200.00 Pet Fee, not a deposit. Security deposit equal to one months rent. One year lease required. Good credit, 600+ & favorable rental history.