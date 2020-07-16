All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8118 PINEVERDE LN
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

8118 PINEVERDE LN

8118 Pineverde Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8118 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great home to rent in Collins Lake Estates. Tile flooring throughout, newer air conditioner and roof. Two car garage with garage opener & remote. Useable open floorplan, eat-in kitchen area, separate dining space with a split bedroom layout. Three bedrooms and two full baths. Home is available to rent July 1, 2020- call for your preview today. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. $200.00 Pet Fee, not a deposit. Security deposit equal to one months rent. One year lease required. Good credit, 600+ & favorable rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
0
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8118 PINEVERDE LN have any available units?
8118 PINEVERDE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8118 PINEVERDE LN have?
Some of 8118 PINEVERDE LN's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8118 PINEVERDE LN currently offering any rent specials?
8118 PINEVERDE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8118 PINEVERDE LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 8118 PINEVERDE LN is pet friendly.
Does 8118 PINEVERDE LN offer parking?
Yes, 8118 PINEVERDE LN offers parking.
Does 8118 PINEVERDE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8118 PINEVERDE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8118 PINEVERDE LN have a pool?
No, 8118 PINEVERDE LN does not have a pool.
Does 8118 PINEVERDE LN have accessible units?
No, 8118 PINEVERDE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 8118 PINEVERDE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8118 PINEVERDE LN has units with dishwashers.
